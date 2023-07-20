Capra – Errors

On October 6th, metallic hardcore outfit Capra will unleash their sophomore full-length, Errors, via Metal Blade Records / Blacklight Media Records.

Maintaining all the elements that made their 2021 debut so compelling – raucous energy, frantic riffs, the from-the-gut lyrics and soul-searing delivery of vocalist Crow Lotus – Capra has stepped things up on this record, with stronger songwriting and a determination to reach the next level. For a first preview of Errors, the video for the new single “Tied Up” (filmed by Dante Torrieri, directed by Jai Benoit).

Capra European tour dates

July 28, 2023 – Montendre, France @ Salle Claude Augier

July 29, 2023 – Albi, France @ Xtreme Fest

Aug. 1, 2023 – Velenje, Slovenia @ Metaldays

Aug. 2, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Estraperlo

Aug. 3, 2023 – Santander, Spain @ Rock Beer The New

Aug. 4, 2023 – Oviedo, Spain @ Sala Gong

Aug. 5, 2023 – Vigo, Spain @ Pub Transylvania

Aug. 6, 2023 – Madrid, Spain @ Sala Silikona

Aug. 9, 2023 – Munich, Germany @ Backstage

Aug. 10, 2023 – Jaromer, Czech Republic @ Brutal Assault

Aug. 11, 2023 – Burglengenfeld, Germany @ VAZ Pfarrheim

Aug. 12, 2023 – Oberhausen, Germany @ Helvete

Aug. 16, 2023 – Dinkelsbühl, Germany @ Summer Breeze

Aug. 17, 2023 – Vicenza, Italy @ Birrificio San Giorgio

Aug. 18, 2023 – Francavilla Al Mare, Italy @ Frantic Fest

Aug. 19, 2023 – Modena, Italy @ Pignoletto Fest

Aug. 22, 2023 – Hannover, Germany @ Bei Chéz Heinz

Aug. 23, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany @ Bambi Galore

Aug. 24, 2023 – Osnabrück, Germany @ Bastard Club

Aug. 25, 2023 – Neunkirchen, Germany @ Stummsche Reithalle

Aug. 26, 2023 – Wörrstadt, Germany @ Neuborn Open Air

Capra USA tour dates

w/ Zao, Your Spirit Dies

Sept. 16, 2023 – Chattanooga, TN @ Dark Roast*

Sept. 17, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH @ Legends*

Sept. 19, 2023 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

Sept. 20, 2023 – Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s

Sept. 21, 2023 – Louisville, KY @ Mag Bar

Sept. 24, 2023 – Greenville, SC @ Radio Room

Sept. 28, 2023 – Pensacola, FL @ Easy Going Gallery*

Sept. 29, 2023 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa*

*=Capra only

