Who Is She? – 96 Ghouls

Today, Seattle supergroup Who Is She? — made up of Robin Edwards (Lisa Prank), Bree Mckenna (Tacocat), Julia Shapiro (Chastity Belt), and their newest member Emily Nokes (Tacocat) share eerie new single, “96 Ghouls”. The track is accompanied by a shadow puppet visual created by band-member Bree, along with friend Tim Manns, edited together by Ben Cissner.

On the track, the band offers: “This song is inspired by the ghoulish process of online dating and how it ends up dehumanizing people. You collect and label people ghouls as well as becoming a ghoul yourself. Sometimes you hate your ghouls, but you also love them because they’re yours. There’s a ghoul in all of us!”

Who Is She?’s album Goddess Energy will be released August 25 on Father/Daughter Records.

Live Dates

August 2 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore (w/ Normal Gossip Podcast)

#whoissheseattle

Related Images: