FIZZ – Close One

Today FIZZ (the new collective of friends and creatives made up of dodie, Orla Gartland, Greta Isaac and Martin Luke Brown) have shared their newest single, “Close One.”

Following “High In Brighton” and “Hell of a Ride,” today’s song is the third release from the band’s upcoming debut album, The Secret To Life, out September 15 via Decca Records.

“Close One” again showcases another side to FIZZ and what can be expected from The Secret To Life: a softer look at the nostalgia of a lost love. The track is led vocally by Orla Gartland, and serves as a warm, playful warning – two ex lovers toeing the boundaries which they placed there for good reason, walking the line of a fatal error; mistaking chaos for excitement.

FIZZ say,“It was night time at the studio and Martin and Mat (drummer and honorary 5th member of FIZZ) were up late jamming in the way that only Martin and Mat can. The next morning they presented their idea to the group and ‘Close One’ began – it had something interesting, a different feeling to the other songs we had been collecting.”

FIZZ tour dates

7/21 – Latitude Festival – Suffolk, UK

9/27 – Vicar Street – Dublin

9/29 – O2 Institute – Birmingham

9/30 – CHALK – Brighton

10/2 – – SWX – Bristol

10/3 – – Tramshed – Cardiff

10/5 – O2 Ritz – Manchester

10/6 – Old Fruitmarket – Glasgow

10/7 – Project House – Leeds

10/9 – Shepherd’s Bush Empire – London

#yourfavebandfizz

