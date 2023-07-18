Harmony – Shoplifting from Nike

Los Angeles’ singer-songwriter Harmony shares her new track “Shoplifting From Nike,” the second offering from her forthcoming debut solo EP Dystopia Girl due August 25th via Harmony’s Fantasy Corp. Produced with Wyatt Bernard and Austin Corona, “Shoplifting From Nike” arrives with a playful video directed by Morgan Maher portraying Harmony and friends in a prismatic arcade, strutting on Hollywood Boulevard with femme furries, and outrunning security guards.

Speaking about the meaning of the new single, Harmony shares, “‘Shoplifting from Nike’ is about trying to function under the weight of all things and creating a personality that is so shameless that you believe you can survive it. It’s about modern spirituality, materialism and disassociation. And the 2008 housing crisis. And being annoying and epic. And having fun and not taking life too seriously… but also being deeply invested in reality.”

