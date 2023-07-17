Strange Ranger – Wide Awake

Strange Ranger, the New York and Philly-based quartet present their new single/video, “Wide Awake,” from their highly anticipated new album, Pure Music, out this Friday on Fire Talk. “Wide Awake” is another thrilling glimpse of Strange Ranger’s ever-evolving sonic journey, a full-blown synth-pop anthem featuring vocals from Isaac Eiger and Fiona Woodman. The accompanying video, directed by Lola Dement Myers and shot by Ben Turok, recalls the chic nonchalance of early-aughts pop stardom, with Woodman seen across fisheye malls, escalators, and NYC subways.
“I was thinking about these flashes of memory that stick in your head forever,” Eiger says of “Wide Awake,” continuing, “Bursts of senses that return every now and again but don’t lead anywhere beyond themselves like a GIF in your brain. It’s weird to think about what stays with you and if that’s at all related to how important the thing in question was.”
STRANGE RANGER TOUR DATES
Fri. Aug. 4 – New York, NY @ DROM ✧
Sat. Aug. 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ♡
Thu. Aug. 31 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel
Fri. Sep. 1 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
Sat. Sep. 2 – Atlanta, GA @ 529
Sun. Sep. 3 – Pensacola, FL @ The Handlebar
Tue. Sep. 5 – Denton, TX @ Andy’s
Wed. Sep. 6 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
Fri. Sep. 8 – Phoenix, AZ @ Linger Longer Lounge
Sun. Sep. 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Resident
Mon. Sep. 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Thee Parkside
Tue. Sep. 12 – Reno, NV @ The Holland Project
Thu. Sep. 14 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
Fri. Sep. 15 – Seattle, WA @ Vera Project
Sun. Sep. 17 – Missoula, MT @ The Showroom
Mon. Sep. 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
Tue. Sep. 19 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
Fri. Sep. 22 – Chicago, IL @ The Hideout
Sat. Sep. 23 – St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole
Mon. Sep. 25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Healer
✧ w/ Nourished By Time & special guests
♡ w/ Snoozer, Full Body 2
