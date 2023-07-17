Strange Ranger – Wide Awake

Strange Ranger, the New York and Philly-based quartet present their new single/video, “Wide Awake,” from their highly anticipated new album, Pure Music, out this Friday on Fire Talk. “Wide Awake” is another thrilling glimpse of Strange Ranger’s ever-evolving sonic journey, a full-blown synth-pop anthem featuring vocals from Isaac Eiger and Fiona Woodman. The accompanying video, directed by Lola Dement Myers and shot by Ben Turok, recalls the chic nonchalance of early-aughts pop stardom, with Woodman seen across fisheye malls, escalators, and NYC subways.

“I was thinking about these flashes of memory that stick in your head forever,” Eiger says of “Wide Awake,” continuing, “Bursts of senses that return every now and again but don’t lead anywhere beyond themselves like a GIF in your brain. It’s weird to think about what stays with you and if that’s at all related to how important the thing in question was.”

STRANGE RANGER TOUR DATES

Fri. Aug. 4 – New York, NY @ DROM ✧

Sat. Aug. 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ♡

Thu. Aug. 31 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel

Fri. Sep. 1 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

Sat. Sep. 2 – Atlanta, GA @ 529

Sun. Sep. 3 – Pensacola, FL @ The Handlebar

Tue. Sep. 5 – Denton, TX @ Andy’s

Wed. Sep. 6 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

Fri. Sep. 8 – Phoenix, AZ @ Linger Longer Lounge

Sun. Sep. 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Resident

Mon. Sep. 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Thee Parkside

Tue. Sep. 12 – Reno, NV @ The Holland Project

Thu. Sep. 14 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

Fri. Sep. 15 – Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

Sun. Sep. 17 – Missoula, MT @ The Showroom

Mon. Sep. 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Tue. Sep. 19 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

Fri. Sep. 22 – Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

Sat. Sep. 23 – St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole

Mon. Sep. 25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Healer

​ ✧ w/ Nourished By Time & special guests

♡ w/ Snoozer, Full Body 2

