Lost Girls – Ruins

Lost Girls — the collaborative project of Jenny Hval and Håvard Volden — return with their new single, “Ruins,” and announce a fall tour. “Ruins” marks the first new Lost Girls music since the release of 2021’s Menneskekollektivet, their acclaimed debut album.

“Ruins” finds the duo immersing themselves in experimental rock, propelled by Volden’s spiky guitars and framed by Hval’s inquisitive lyrics. She explains: “Håvard sent me this long, wonderful and kaleidoscopic bass line on top of a drum machine track that I had no clue what to do with — it felt too difficult to try to learn or tame it. I started improvising with it and moving parts around a bit, and the song began to feel like getting lost in a city at night, or a cemetery, walking around in circles, perhaps running, perhaps hiding. After improvising for a bit I realized that I was singing about this kind of pattern of movement, but as a band practice in the 90s, back when I first started playing with other people. If ‘Ruins’ is ‘about’ anything, it’s about a practice of discovery, being young and lost and feeling as if you are close to something ancient and magical.”

This fall, Lost Girls will embark on a brief tour, including a show in New York City and a handful of EU / UK performances. Full dates are listed below with more to be added in the coming weeks.

Lost Girls Tour Dates

Tue. Sep. 26 – New York, NY @ National Sawdust

Sun. Nov. 5 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain *

Tue. Nov. 7 – London, UK @ Corsica Studios

Sat. Nov. 11 – Berlin, DE @ Silent Green

* w/ Decisive Pink

