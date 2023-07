Toronto-based DJ and producer BAMBII shares a new single from her highly-anticipated EP Infinity Club, out August 4th via Innovative Leisure.

BAMBII continues to bridge the gap between diaspora Caribbean communities with new single “Slip Slide,” calling on North London producer and artist Ragz Originale (Skepta’s “Shutdown,” FKA Twigs, SOPHIE) and Amsterdam-based producer Lamsi, along with a self-directed video.

