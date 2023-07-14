PVRIS – EVERGREEN

Today producer, singer/songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist PVRIS (Lyndsey Gunnulfsen) has released her new album EVERGREEN via Hopeless Records.

The LP is her fourth studio album and is largely co-produced by Lyndsey Gunnulfsen alongside collaborators including Mike Shinoda, Y2K, JT Daly, and Dan Armrbuster. As a fiercely passionate LGBTQ+ woman, Gunnulfsen has fought her entire career to make sure her voice is heard and her art is not compromised in a male-dominated world. EVERGREEN is a call to empower other women and individuals to find strength in their voices. Musically EVERGREEN showcases PVRIS’ musical progression with her unique and compelling blend of electronic, rock, and pop elements.

PVRIS has also shared the official video for her new single “I DON’T WANNA DO THIS ANYMORE,” directed by Jax Anderson and Lyndsey herself.

PVRIS is debuting new material from EVERGREEN for the first time live on the 16-date Sad Summer amphitheater tour across the United States this month. In August, The Godless/Goddess Tour kicks off across North America alongside Poppy. Concluding this year’s stacked touring itinerary are a long stretch of UK/EU arena slots supporting Fall Out Boy.

PVRIS Tour Dates:

7/14 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center +

7/15 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage @ The Mann +

7/16 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion +

7/18 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill +

7/19 – Cincinnati, OH – Smale Riverfront Park +

7/21 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +

7/22 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park +

7/23 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater +

7/25 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

7/26 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater +

7/29 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater +

8/18 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo ^

8/19 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater ^

8/22 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom ^

8/24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern ^

8/25 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre ^

8/26 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas ^

8/28 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex ^

8/29 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre ^

9/1 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre ^

9/2 – Houston, TX – House of Blues ^

9/3 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre ^

9/6 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman ^

9/7 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue ^

9/9 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant ^

9/10 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! ^

9/13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre ^

9/14 – Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues ^

9/15 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY ^

10/17 – Cos Torwar – Warsaw, PL *

10/18 – Prague, CZ – Sportavni Hala Fortuna *

10/20 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum *

10/21 – Munich, DE – Zenith *

10/23 – Paris, FR – Zenith*

10/24 – Amsterdam, NL – Afas Live*

10/25 – Brussels, BE – Forest National*

10/27 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena *

10/28 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro *

10/29 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena *

10/31 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena Birmingham *

11/2 – London, UK – The O2 *

11/6 – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolf Weber Arena*

11/7 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena*

11/8 – Berlin, DE – Max Schemeling-Halle *

+ Sad Summer Festival

^ The Godless/Goddess Tour with Poppy

* supporting Fall Out Boy

