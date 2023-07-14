Laye – unhappier

Montreal-born-and-raised singer/songwriter Laye’s talent for creating atmospheric pop music, never compromising on her vision or a solid hook is on full display in the new music. For Laye, making pop music is a big umbrella full of creative potential and opportunity.

Newest single, “unhappier,” continues her foray into the darker aspects of indie pop, featuring live instrumentation and strong pop hooks.

Her sultry, playful vocals fuse a light, airy melody with signature somber lyrics, making her interior world sound simultaneously apocalyptic and cheery. “unhappier” was co-written by laye, Cici Ward (Cheat Codes, Lil Huddy, GAYLE) and Oscar Neidhardt (Thirty Seconds to Mars, Adam Lambert, Conan Gray).

#lonelylaye