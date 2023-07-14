Blusher – Should We Go Dance?

Today, Melbourne trio, Blusher share their highly anticipated debut EP titled, Should We Go Dance?, out now, via Atlantic Records/Warner Music.

Melbourne-based artists Miranda Ward, Lauren Coutts and Jade Ingvarson-Favretto recorded and released their euphoric debut single ‘Softly Spoken’, which soon after led to signings with Atlantic Records/Warner Music Australia and Powerhouse Management.

Speaking on Should We Go Dance? Blusher share, ‘Our debut EP feels like the ultimate night out with your friends. It’s packed with grit, glitter, confidence and chaos. Each track correlates to a different part of the night; getting ready together, crush confessions in the bathroom, and yelling with your friends in the middle of the dance floor. Should We Go Dance? encapsulates the wonderful range of emotions that we put on full display within female friendships.’

Blusher also share their latest single, ‘Limelight’, available today alongside an official music video/visualizer.

Speaking on how ‘Limelight’ came to life, Blusher explains; ‘You’re cutting shapes in pink-lit clouds, yelling to your friends over the music. Limelight is the point in the night when you muster the courage you need to confess your feelings to your crush, down a drink, and lead them onto the dancefloor. This song started from a bassline while we were channeling the Black-Eyed Peas. We were writing together in Lauren’s bedroom on a Friday night, and after a few hours decided to take the advice of our own lyrics and go out for a drink and a dance, mid-session.’

BLUSHER LIVE DATES

*Supporting Tove Lo

Wednesday 19 July | The Forum, Melbourne, AU* – sold out

Tuesday 25 July | Roundhouse, Sydney* – sold out

