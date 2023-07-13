Dominique Fils-Aimé – Feeling Like A Plant

Following a breath-taking performance at the Montreal International Jazz Festival’s closing night alongside The Brooks, Dominique Fils-Aimé today shares “Feeling Like A Plant”.

It is the latest single to be taken from the JUNO Award winning artist’s forthcoming album Our Roots Run Deep which is set for release on September 22 via Ensoul Records.

“Feeling Like a Plant” follows the singles “My Mind At Ease” and “Cheers To New Beginnings,” taken from Our Roots Runs Deep the first of a new triptych series from Dominique. Her award-winning trilogy of Nameless, Stay Tuned! and Three Little Words conceptualized the history of African American music. The approach for this forthcoming album and trilogy is more personal. It sees Dominique look inwards, reflecting on her own emotional and spiritual landscape -her roots. Speaking on Our Roots Run Deep Dominique says, “While the goal remains a quest for universal connection through musical frequencies, this internal journey quickly brought me to the importance of my roots. It sparked a desire to shed light on our intergenerational treasures rather than intergenerational trauma, using these treasures to address and heal trauma. By being more open and vulnerable, I hope to lead by example and contribute to the dismantling of taboos surrounding mental health, taboos that are all still very present today, especially in BIPOC communities.”

#sing.with.mi