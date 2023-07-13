Destroy Boys – Shadow (I’m Breaking Down)

Destroy Boys have dropped a new single, “Shadow (I’m Breaking Down),” via Hopeless Records.

Once again working with Carlos de la Garza (Bad Religion, Paramore, The Linda Lindas), the new single exemplifies the trio’s penchant for mixing their high-energy and raw sound with their honest and unapologetic lyrics. They share, “‘Shadow (I’m Breaking Down)’ is about compassionately confronting the parts of yourself that you don’t like, or do like but might be toxic. It’s an introspective piece, taking notes from various spiritual beliefs and psychological research.”

Destroy Boys tour dates

7/14 – Irving Plaza – New York, NY +

7/15 – Black Cat – Washington, DC #

7/16 – Preserving Underground – Pittsburgh, PA #

7/18 – The Rec Room – Buffalo, NY #

7/19 – Beachland Ballroom – Cleveland, OH #

7/21 – El Club – Detroit, MI #

7/22 – Metro – Chicago, IL +

8/8 – Proxima – Warsaw, Poland

8/10 – Sziget Festival – Budapest, Hungary

8/12 – Open Flair Festival – Eschwege, Germany

8/13 – Taubertal Festival – Rothenburg Ob Der Tauber, Germany

8/14 – Fluc – Vienna, Austria

8/16 – Junkyard – Dortmund, Germany

8/17 – Lux Club – Hannover, Germany

8/18 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, Netherlands

8/20 – Pukkelpop Festival – Hasselt, Belgium

8/21 – Rescue Rooms – Nottingham, UK

8/22 – The Fleece – Bristol, UK

8/23 – CHALK – Brighton, UK

8/26 – Mind The Gap Festival – Salt Lake City, UT

9/2 – Bumbershoot – Seattle, WA

9/24 – House of Blues – Anaheim, CA (Frank Turner’s Lost Evenings)

10/15 – Lunario Del Auditorio Nacional – Mexico City, Mexico

+ destroyfest

#with gully boys & jigsaw youth

^ with die spitz

#destroyboysband

