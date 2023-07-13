B. Miles – Different Pages

B.Miles has unveiled Different Pages today.

The New York artist’s second album will come September 29, and today she has shared its title track – which finds B.Miles unchecking the boxes she once felt like she needed to check (like a long-term relationship, a ‘safe’ job, a house in a quiet neighborhood) while confronting the outdated societal expectations placed on women in their 20s and 30s. Inspired by a favorite playlist on her first iPod (or maybe a mixtape on her last Walkman), B.Miles takes musical cues from artists like Natalie Imbruglia, Dolores O’Riordan and Kylie Minogue as she abandons someone else’s idea of success in favor of finding it on her own terms.

Watch the Y2K-inspired “Different Pages” video here, directed by Stephen Michael Simon.

“This one is easily my favorite song on the upcoming album,” says B.Miles. “It marks a moment in time where I used every ounce of my courage to flip my life upside down and find what happiness meant for me, rather than settle for ‘having it all.’ We had a blast making the music video too.”

