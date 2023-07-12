The Arts Lead Sheet #94 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:

https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/

Have suggestions? Please tell us.

Grants

Jobs

A & R Associate (Epitaph Records)

https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/jobs/epitaph-records-ar-associate-us/

Talent Buyer (Goldenvoice) – San Francisco, CA

https://www.monster.com/job-openings/talent-buyer-regency-ballroom-san-francisco-ca–355abe30-5712-4763-b80b-17f2ec8b3ca7

Marketing & Programming Director (Folk Alliance International)

https://folk.org/about/careers/marketing-programming-director-job-application/

Part-Time Social Media & Google Adwords Contractor (Open Media Foundation) – Denver, CO

https://open.media/jobs/part-time-social-media-google-adwords-contractor/

Opportunities

FAI: 2023 Keychange US Talent Development Program – July 14, 2023

https://www.keychangeus.com/talent-development-program

PRS Guitars: Applications for 2024 Class of Pulse Artists

https://prsguitars.com/blog/post/now_accepting_applications_for_the_2024_class_of_pulse_artists

Events

Indie 102.3 July Local 303 Meetup – Denver, CO – July 24, 2023 – 6:30pm MST

https://www.cpr.org/event/indie-102-3s-july-local-303-meetup-feat-ipecac/

WIE: How To Build Your Company for a Successful Acquisition – August 3, 2023 – 12pm EST

https://www.thewiesuite.com/event-details/masterclass-how-to-build-your-company-for-a-successful-acquisition

WIE: Don’t Just DEI: Be Intentional – August 17, 2023 – 12pm EST

https://www.thewiesuite.com/event-details/masterclass-dont-just-do-dei-be-intentional

WIE: Market Disruption: Building a Brand to Meet the Moment – August 29, 2023 – 12pm EST

https://www.thewiesuite.com/event-details/masterclass-market-disruption-building-a-brand-to-meet-the-moment