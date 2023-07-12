Requiem – POPulist Agendas

Inspired by the epic, stirring sensibilities of post-rock groups like Explosions in the Sky, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, and Bowery Electric, DC group Requiem has a sound is characterized by heavy soundscapes, deep synthetic bass, and musical percussion. Following a series of EPs and mini-albums, Requiem’s first proper album, POPulist Agendas, is due out August 11th via Mutineer Records.

The core members—veteran musician and multimedia artist Doug Kallmeyer, visual artist Monica Stroik, and guitarist/soundscape designer/conceptualist Tristan Welch—came together during that heady pandemic summer of 2020, motivated by a desire for a new creative outlet during destabilizing times. On it, the band places their experimental sonic instincts in communion with a deep sense of emotional release.

“We’ve had massive responses from those who have PTSD, people who have problems with insomnia or anxiety, or ADHD,” Douglas says. “After shows, these people approach us and exclaim, ‘Oh my God, I haven’t been able to be that calm in years.’.’”

“Suddenly I Have A Dreadful Urge To Be Happy” is a song that reaches towards a longing to be wanted, felt and loved, tapping into the post-rock sound and ethos of emotions that criss-cross between sadness and hopefulness. With this song, Requiem bleeds passion, evidenced by the payoff of a crescendo at the conclusion.

Requiem – Live Dates

July 21st – Rhizome (DC) w/ Hotel Neon, Kohoutek

July 22nd – Center City Breathe (Philly) w/ Hotel Neon, Kohoutek

July 23rd – Vessel (Norfolk, VA) w/ Hotel Neon, Dark Sines

