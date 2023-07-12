Heavy Makeup – Self-Titled Album

Heavy MakeUp—the dynamic new experimental project from Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri and Trever Hagen—will release their self-titled debut album September 8 via Shuffle Records/Thirty Tigers.

Ahead of the release, lead single, “All The Time,” is debuting today.

Written and produced by the trio, Heavy MakeUp features 11 tracks filled with sonic exploration, capturing the artists’ improvisational spirit and shared curiosities through voice, synths, drum machines and brass. The album is their first official project as a collective, after initially discovering their musical chemistry when collaborating on 2022’s “More and More,” released by Camerieri and Hagen’s project, CARM. Following that experience, Brickell, Camerieri and Hagen were inspired to further explore their shared creativity and spent three days together improvising, which went on to become the basis of Heavy MakeUp.

In celebration of the new music, Heavy MakeUp will perform at Westerly, RI’s The Knickerbocker and Newport Folk Festival later this month. Their first appearance as a group, The Knickerbocker show will be a night of musical exploration, showcasing the band’s improvisational prowess, while the Newport Folk Festival set will feature many songs from the band’s eponymous debut record. Each Heavy MakeUp show will be a singular musical experience, filled with song, spontaneity and improvisation. See below for complete tour itinerary.

July 27—Westerly, RI—The Knickerbocker

July 28—Newport, RI—Newport Folk Festival

#ediebrekellofficial #carm_band #trevor.hagen

Related Images: