Family Dinner – Morning Haze

In the middle of those once carefree days of summer, Family Dinner are supplying the soundtrack to good times with their new single “Morning Haze” out today.

Vocalist Natalie O’Keeffe chimes “I always wanna wake up high/ And every time I change my mind” as the song rolls from punchy guitars into a dream-like state before revising “But I still wanna wake up high.”

Entering the studio with Brett Romnes and Vinnie Caruana (The Movielife, I Am The Avalanche) last year, Family Dinner is set to release their debut full-length, God Looks Out For Fools, later this year on Other People Records with more info on the way.

Having recently opened for acts like Bloc Party, The Lemonheads, Grouplove, and Bayside, Family Dinner will add the The Dirty Nil to that list as they join the band for three shows starting today in Boston, MA. From there, they’ll head out on a short US and Canada run with Latewaves. The band will join Can’t Swim at the House of Independents in Asbury Park, NJ on July 28th and then take their summer vibes down the east coast in mid-August.

Tour Dates:

w/ The Dirty Nil

7/12 – Boston, MA @ Sonia

7/13 – Syracuse, NY @ Song and Dance

7/14 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

7/15 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s Apartment w/ Avoid

w/ Latewaves

7/16 – Bowling Green, OH @ Howard’s

7/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

7/19 – Chicago, IL @ Downstairs SubT

7/20 – Lansing, MI @ Mac’s Bar

7/21 – Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dee’s

7/22 – Montreal, QC @ Turbohaus

7/23 – Hamden, CT @ The Shop

7/28 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House Of Independents w/ Cant Swim

8/17 – Washington, DC @ The Runaway

8/18 – Richmond, VA @ Banditos

8/19 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

8/20 – Jacksonville, FL @ The Walrus

8/22 – Miami, FL @ Gramps

8/23 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub

8/24 – Gainesville, FL @ Loosey’s

8/25 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Bark

8/26 – Atlanta, GA @ 529

#familydinnerusa

