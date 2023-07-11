Rachel Bobbitt – Clay Feet

Emerging Toronto-based artist Rachel Bobbitt has shared a new single entitled, “Clay Feet,” the second track from her recently announced new EP The Half We Still Have, out August 4, 2023 on Fantasy Records. The track, an obsessive tale of power dynamics and disenchantment, “Clay Feet” perfectly encapsulates Rachel’s remarkable gift for expressing universal truths in the tiniest of details.

“‘Clay Feet’ describes a love that is all consuming and desperate,” Bobbitt explains. “While the song details the gentle and delicate moments within a relationship, it also alludes to a darker undercurrent of manipulation and control. Love can take you outside of yourself and make you do things you’d never expect- both good and bad.”

The track’s accompanying video was shot in the foothills of Malibu, CA by director Lauren Wade.

