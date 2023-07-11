Marem Ladson – Baby Light

Marem Ladson, the New York via Spain artist, announces her new EP, Baby Light, today with a video for lead single “Idontcare.”

Singing in both English and Spanish, Baby Light showcases folk-pop fueled by the rawest of emotions and the duality of Ladson’s bicultural heritage, crafting a sound that is all her own. These songs intricately weave pain, anger, loss, and hope, illuminating the brilliance that emerges amidst life’s kaleidoscope of emotions.

“‘Idontcare’ is about forgiveness and reconciliation. It’s about having the strength to finally be able to face the past and heal,” Ladson explains. “I recorded this song and the entire project with my band in a remote studio in the mountains near to Barcelona. Being alone in such an isolated place, with just my closest collaborators, helped me process and embrace certain feelings I had been avoiding for a long time.“

Marem Ladson’s tour supporting Nick Hakim kicks off tonight in Detroit, MI. All dates below.

TOUR DATES:

7/11 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *

7/12 – Toronto, ON @ Axis (Collective) *

7/15 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helms Studio *

7/21 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

7/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

7/23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird *

8/10 – Mallorca, ES @ Hotel Corazón

9/8 – Ferrol, EW @ Nachiños Fest

*supporting Nick Hakim

