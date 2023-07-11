Dear Dear – Natural

Dear Dear, the recording project of prolific singer/songwriter, published poet, and fashion designer Chase Cohl, has released the second track from its forthcoming debut album, death of a fairytale, which will arrive in October. Rife with energetic soul, “Natural” is buoyant and punchy – a fitting sonic backdrop for a song ruminating on issues of vanity and insecurity in the modern world.

Indeed, “Natural” serves as the ethos of the forthcoming LP, in that it aims to give female characters an authentic voice. “The entire intention was to talk about really modern subjects, some of which might make people squirm, but blanketed in a sugary sweet, safe sound,” Cohl says. “It’s almost like a musical Trojan horse.”

She adds, “It felt important to me to discuss the subject of beauty standards and modifications. I have no issue or judgment toward people having work done, but that’s not the cure for a lack of self-love or anybody’s problems. I wanted to call it out, as opposed to maintaining this feminine mystique that exists in our culture, where women in particular only share very one-sided versions of themselves. Sonically, it feels very much like heading into a Dusty Springfeld direction, which is really exciting to me.”

Dear Dear will play a string of shows across the U.S. this summer and fall.

Upcoming Tour Dates

9/02 – Accord, NY – Westwind Orchard

9/29 – New York, NY – Baby’s All Right (w/ Allie Buckley)

9/30 – Washington D.C. – Songbyrd (w/ Allie Buckely)

#chasecohl