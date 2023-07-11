Alaska Reid – French Fries

Alaska Reid will release her long-awaited debut album Disenchanter, co-produced with A. G. Cook, later this week via Luminelle Recordings. She’s already previewed the record with singles “Back To This,” “She Wonders” and “Palomino.”

Reid shares one last song before the record is released in its entirety. “French Fries” is out today alongside a visualizer.

Of the song Reid says, “‘French Fries” is a story song about the evolution of a friendship. I wanted it to feel like a movie where you are at once sitting with your friend in a diner laughing over cold french fries and dumb stuff, but at the same time there is an undercurrent of reality between you two; splintering paths, bad boyfriends, frustration, love and loss. In terms of production, A. G. had the brilliant vision of making the beginning feel like the start to one of my shows: super intimate, just guitar and vocals.”

To celebrate the release of Disenchanter, Alaska Reid will be performing at select East Coast, West Coast, and UK dates.

Tour Dates

9/6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

9/7 – San Francisco, CA @ Café Du Nord

9/9 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

9/11 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

9/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

9/15 – Washington, DC @ DC9

9/16 – Boston, MA @ Café 939

9/18 – London, UK @ Moth Club

