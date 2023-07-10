The Arts Lead Sheet #93: Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:

https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/

Have suggestions? Please tell us.

Grants

Jobs

LICENSING & SYNCH ASSISTANT (Sony Music Publishing) – Sydney, AU

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/licensing-synch-assistant/

Streaming Manager (The Mushroom Group) – Sydney, AU

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/streaming-manager-3/

Music Program Manager (Darklab) – Hobart, AU

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/music-program-manager-darklab/

Opportunities

Folk Alliance Showcase Application – July 17, 2023

https://folk.org/programs/conference/perform/official-showcase-application/

Events

Backline: WAVES: Mindful Grieving for the Music Industry – July 11, 2023 – 7:30pm EST

Backline: THE GREEN ROOM: Support Group – July 12, 2023 – 6pm EST

Backline: OFF THE ROAD: Support Group – July 13, 2023 – 12:30pm EST

https://backline.care/groups/

Athena Project – Artful Reflections – Museo de las Americas- Denver, CO – July 13, 2023 – 6:30pm MST

https://athenaprojectarts.org/event/artful-reflections-july-13-2023/

UMS Impact Days: Workshop With the Pros – UMS House – 119 S. Broadway – Denver, CO – July 28-30, 2023

https://www.undergroundmusicshowcase.com/impact-days

