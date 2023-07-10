The Arts Lead Sheet #93: Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:
https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/
Have suggestions? Please tell us.
Grants
Jobs
LICENSING & SYNCH ASSISTANT (Sony Music Publishing) – Sydney, AU
https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/licensing-synch-assistant/
Streaming Manager (The Mushroom Group) – Sydney, AU
https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/streaming-manager-3/
Music Program Manager (Darklab) – Hobart, AU
https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/music-program-manager-darklab/
Opportunities
Folk Alliance Showcase Application – July 17, 2023
https://folk.org/programs/conference/perform/official-showcase-application/
Events
Backline: WAVES: Mindful Grieving for the Music Industry – July 11, 2023 – 7:30pm EST
Backline: THE GREEN ROOM: Support Group – July 12, 2023 – 6pm EST
Backline: OFF THE ROAD: Support Group – July 13, 2023 – 12:30pm EST
Athena Project – Artful Reflections – Museo de las Americas- Denver, CO – July 13, 2023 – 6:30pm MST
https://athenaprojectarts.org/event/artful-reflections-july-13-2023/
UMS Impact Days: Workshop With the Pros – UMS House – 119 S. Broadway – Denver, CO – July 28-30, 2023
https://www.undergroundmusicshowcase.com/impact-days