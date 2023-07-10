Sarah Mary Chadwick – Messages to God

New Zealand born, Melbourne-based Sarah Mary Chadwick will release her eighth studio record Messages to God due out September 15 on Kill Rock Stars and executive produced by award winning producer, Tony Espie (oracle to The Avalanches).

New album cut “Looked Just Like Jesus” is released today, delicately textured and full of little synth flickers and tremors.

Fiercely personal and delivered with a wink, Chadwick shares, “My Mother thought that my first boyfriend looked like an artist’s rendition of Jesus that she had hanging on her classroom wall at the Catholic school she taught at. Jesus on the wall had blue eyes and sandy coloured collar length floaty hair, and golden skin. I like to indulge in an idea of God. It gives a name to a feeling of being in love with how beautiful the world is.”

