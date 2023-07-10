Big Joanie ft Kim Deal – Today

Black feminist punk band Big Joanie brought their electrifying live show and powerful, community-driven message to stages across Europe and North America this spring. Thrilled to perform their acclaimed new album Back Home, out now on Kill Rock Stars (US), they’ll make stops in NYC and Chicago this week and an appearance at Ohana Festival slated for later this fall. In celebration, they have unleashed a deluxe version of album track “Today” feat. Kim Deal.
Singer and guitarist Stephanie Phillips shares, “We are immensely proud to announce our new version of ‘Today’ featuring Kim Deal. Whether through Pixies, Breeders, or her solo work, Kim has been a vital influence on us as a band and we’re so happy that she’s become part of the Big Joanie world.” She continues, “Originally this was a song we were working on years ago that Chardine was going to sing on. I found the old demo while we were on tour and started writing new lyrics to the music with my laptop balanced on my lap in the tour van. I really love that it sounds like a classic C86 type lo-fi indie song.”
North American Tour Dates
7/10: Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
7/12: Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
7/13: Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
7/23: Macclesfield, UK @ bluedot 2023
8/4: Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival
8/12: Bruson, Switzerland @ PALP FESTIVA
9/20-23: Hamburg, Germany @ Reeperbahn Festival
9/29: Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival
10/7: Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing
10/10: Folkestone, UK @ Folkestone, Quarterhouse
10/11: Köln, Germany @ Cologne, Jaki
10/12: Brüssel-berg, Germany @ Brussels, Witloof Bar
10/13: Berlin, Germany @ Berlin, Badehaus
10/14: Wiesbaden, Germany @ Weisbaden, Kreativfabrik
10/16: Lille, France @ L’Aéronef
10/17: Nantes, France @ Stereolux
10/18: Paris, France @ Le Hasard Ludique
10/19: Rouen, France @ Le 106
10/20: Lorient, France @ Hydrophone
10/21: Laval, France @ 6PAR4
11/3: Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall – Back Home Anniversary Show
11/4: London, UK @ EartH – Back Home Anniversary Show
