Underground Music Showcase (UMS)

Denver, CO

July 28-30, 2023

https://www.undergroundmusicshowcase.com/

Would you like to do more than listen to bands at Underground Music Showcase (UMS)? Youth of Record has announced Impact Days. Workshops with pros during UMS. They only cost $30 and are held at the UMS House at 119 South Broadway.

UMS Impact Days: Workshop With the Pros – UMS House – 119 S. Broadway

https://www.undergroundmusicshowcase.com/impact-days

