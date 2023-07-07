Mahalia – Ready

In the week leading up to the release of her highly anticipated second album IRL (an abbreviation of in real life) – today, British star mahalia has unveiled her brand new single “ Ready ” – available to purchase and stream now, globally via Atlantic Records UK.

“Ready is the intro on my album. It is a song that perfectly describes where I was at when I started writing this record.”mahalia says of the track. “I was partially scared – mostly excited. It’s been a long journey to get here but ultimately, I’m proud that I did. I loved this one as soon as I wrote it and I’m genuinely so excited for people to hear it. I’m finally ready for this album to come out and I hope everyone’s ready to hear it!”

In addition to a new album on the horizon, mahalia also announced a huge UK and European Tour for the end of 2023. The In Real Life Tour begins in Leeds on October 8th and concludes in Berlin on November 7th.

IN REAL LIFE – UK & EUROPE TOUR

October 2023

Sun 08 – Leeds – O2 Academy

Tue 10 – Glasgow – SWG3 Galvanisers

Wed 11 – Manchester – Academy

Fri 13 – Dublin – Vicar Street

Sat 14 – Belfast – Mandela Hall

Mon 16 – Bristol – O2 Academy

Thu 19 – London – Eventim Apollo

Fri 20 – Birmingham – O2 Academy

Tue 31 – Paris, FR – Trianon

November 2023

Wed 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

Thu 2 – Brussels, BE – La Madeleine

Sat 4 – Cologne, GE – Gebäude 9

Sun 5 – Utrecht, NL – Round

Tue 7 – Berlin, GE – Columbia Theater

