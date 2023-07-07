Jo Hill – Glastonbury

Today, rising UK-based artist Jo Hill premieres the music video for her song “ Glastonbury.”

Shot and directed by William Kennedy, the video features footage from Hill and her friends of her at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

Of the video, Hill shares, “ I wanted to create a video that captures the raw madness, happiness, trippiness and mystic vibes of the best festival in the world…Glastonbury. I’ve been going since I was 12 with my dad so it’s a very sacred space to me! I hope that this video brings a kind of smack-you-in-the-face summer vibe of festival joy and that you feel like a fly on the wall (or even better) that you feel like you’re at Glasto with me and my pals, drinking Wilkins and loosing yourself in the healing fields or at the fire stage.”

The track is from Hill’s new EP, Cinematic Baby , which was released last month.

JO HILL LIVE

July 22—Abbots Ripton, UK—Secret Garden Party

July 23—Suffolk, UK—Latitude Festival

July 29—Wadebridge, UK—Rock Oyster

August 5—Wiltshire, UK—Get On Festival

August 12—Cheddar, UK—Trotterfest

August 13—Watergate Bay, UK—Boardmasters Festival

