Janelle Monáe – Water Slide

Janelle Monáe , musician’s foremost freeassmuthafucka, has unveiled the music video for ” Water Slide ,” from her latest album, THE AGE OF PLEASURE .

The vibrant, sun-soaked visual exudes a playful and carefree vibe, reminiscent of the viral video for the fan-favorite track, ” Lipstick Lover .” Monáe co-directed both videos alongside her frequent collaborator, Alan Ferguson.

Monáe will celebrate her new era with THE AGE OF PLEASURE TOUR , getting underway August 30 at Seattle, WA’s WAMU Theater.

#janellemonae