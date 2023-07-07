Ilona – Talk to My Body

Rising dance-pop artist Ilona has released her hypnotic new single “Talk to My Body.” Propelled by impassioned chord progressions and Ilona’s sensuous harmonies, “Talk to My Body” is an expression of the fiery desire that comes with physically reconnecting with a partner you love. Fueled by intense fervor and longing, Ilona says the song “is about owning your emotions, and your body, and feels freeing to sing.”

“I kept playing this chord progression on my keyboard, and it was so intense, I remembered thinking, ‘Oh, this is going to be dramatic and hypnotic.’ I also wanted to depict the feeling of a vacuum and the desire to fill that void with intimacy,” she explains. “Talk to My Body” is a provocative invitation with a proclamation of freedom. Ilona celebrates fearless desire and encourages listeners to feel empowered by their sensuality. “It’s a dilemma for women,” Ilona says. “We are constantly taught that our bodies are not our own. This song shows a woman in power coming from a place of equity and equality. I am finally able to express myself sensually from a place of strength.” The track was mixed and produced by Moritz Braun, mastered at Lurssen Mastering, and features Joey Petrarca on guitar.

