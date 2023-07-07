Bad Gyal & Myke Towers – Mi Lova

International star Bad Gyal teamed up with the global artist, the Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers to release the new reggaetón anthem “Mi Lova.”

“Mi Lova” is a reggaetón track in nature with a romantic bachata riff that both Bad Gyal and Myke Towers complete with their talent and chemistry, keeping it bold and sensual, and creating a back and forth between two lovers who can’t get enough of each other.

“Myke and I recorded ‘Mi Lova’ last year in Madrid, and I am very happy to be able to release it so everyone can dance to it this summer. It’s one of my favorite songs from ‘La Joia,’ my first album, which will finally be released at the end of this year. I hope you like the song and the video we shot in Las Vegas a few months ago,” said Bad Gyal.

The accompanying music video for “Mi Lova” is a piece that visually transports viewers to a universe full of light and rhythm with a dazzling Bad Gyal wearing leading brands like the New York fashion label AREA. Shot in Las Vegas by directors John Tashiro and Cam Erickson, the two artists exude a fresh vibe as they take the American city by storm.

