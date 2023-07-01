Joy Oladokun – Pride

In celebration of the end Pride Month, a new video for Joy Oladokun’s song, “Pride,” is debuting. Animated by Lee Gregory, the video celebrates members of the LGBTQIA community from throughout history.

Of the video, Oladokun reflects, “I wrote the song ‘Pride’ with my friends, Konrad and Aron about a feeling that I feel most people and definitely most queer people wrestle with. When I wrote this song, I was struggling with coming out of the closet to a predominantly religious family and friend group, and I had just moved to Nashville, which is in a state that isn’t always friendly to the LGBTQIA community. I wanted to write a song that put to words the strength that it took to come to the moment of being completely honest with myself and also the fear that comes with being that vulnerable in this world. For the song and for pride month, I wanted to make something that honored LGBTQIA icons of the past and present. This lyric video is my small way of saying ‘thank you’ for the ways in which them being themselves has allowed me and countless others to be myself.”

“Pride” is from Oladokun’s new album, Proof of Life, which was released earlier this spring to overwhelming acclaim via Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records.

OY OLADOKUN CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

July 11—Montreux, Switzerland—Montreux Jazz Festival

July 29—Burlington, VT—Waterfront Park‡ (SOLD OUT)

July 30—Burlington, VT—Waterfront Park‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 2—Chicago, IL—Lincoln Hall

August 3—Chicago, IL—Lollapalooza

August 4—St. Paul, MN—Palace Theatre+

August 5—St. Charles, IA—Hinterland Music Festival

August 8—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Financial Theatre‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 9—San Diego, CA—Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 11—Los Angeles, CA—Greek Theatre‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 13—San Francisco, CA—Outside Lands Festival

August 15—Redmond, WA—Marymoor Park‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 16—Vancouver, BC—UBC Thunderbird Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 18—Spokane, WA—Pavilion at Riverfront‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 19—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater‡ (SOLD OUT)

September 8—Park City, UT—Park City Song Summit

September 10—Denver, CO—Summit Music Hall^

September 12—Kansas City, MO—The Truman^

September 13—St. Louis, MO—Delmar Hall^

September 15—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond Festival

September 17—Atlanta, GA—Music Midtown

September 19—Asheville, NC—The Orange Peel^

September 20—Carrboro, NC—Cat’s Cradle^

September 22—Charlotte, NC—The Underground^

September 23—Charlottesville, VA—Jefferson Theater^

September 24—Washington, DC—The Howard^

September 26—Columbus, OH—Newport Music Hall#

September 27—Detroit, MI—El Club#

September 28—Toronto, ON—The Phoenix#

September 30—Bridgeport, CT—Sound On Sound Music Festival

October 1—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer#

October 2—New York, NY—Irving Plaza#

October 4—Boston, MA—Roadrunner#

October 5—Portland, ME—State Theatre#

‡supporting Noah Kahan

+co-headline with The Teskey Brothers

^with special guest Becca Mancari

#with special guest Jensen McRae

