Holly Riva – Love Who You Wanna Love

Holly Riva is an Australian singer/songwriter blessed with perfect pitch, a four-octave range, and melodic and lyrical sensibility that belies her age of 20. Holly is a classically trained singer and plays piano, she brings a unique style to the pop music scene.

Holly’s new single ‘Love Who You Wanna Love’ is set to be released on the 1st July 2023 for London Pride.

An all-inclusive song written in Brixton, “about staying true to yourself. Being with who you love regardless of gender, culture, age, religion, or sexuality.”

“Love Who You Wanna Love” was filmed by Crybaby Productions in Sydney, Australia.

#hollyriva