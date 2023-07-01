Cattle & Cane – Golden

English sibling indie folk duo Cattle & Cane are thrilled to announce their new album Golden to be released on November 17.

As a preview they have released their single “IOU” that is out now. With its honest and self-reflective lyrics, IOU effortlessly illustrates why Cattle & Cane are at the forefront of the UK’s burgeoning indie-folk and Americana scenes.

Songwriter and vocalist Joe Hammill explains, “IOU is a song about that moment when two people in a relationship know it’s going to require facing things head on. Kinda like it’s time to lock the door, hash everything out, and start dealing with all the ugly stuff that’s beneath the surface and getting in the way. Like most songs on our new album, it’s a song of hope too. That idea that once the hard stuff is addressed, then we have a better chance of something better together.”

