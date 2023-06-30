Maisie Peters – Run

Today, rising British pop star Maisie Peters claims her first #1 on the UK Album Chart on behalf of her acclaimed sophomore album, The Good Witch, which has marked her as the youngest British female solo act since 2014 to claim a #1, and the youngest artist to claim a #1 since Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour.

In celebration, Peters has released the video for her latest single “Run”

In the scenic video – direct by Avesta Keshtmand – we see Maisie lost and alone in the woods, until she joins her coven and together they begin running away from an ominous force.

THE GOOD WITCH COMES TO NORTH AMERICA TOUR

*FESTIVAL

^ED SHEERAN TOUR SUPPORT

August 5, 2023 – Lollapalooza Aftershow – Chicago, IL [SOLD OUT]

August 6, 2023 – Lollapalooza – Chicago, IL*

August 7, 2023 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN [SOLD OUT]

August 9, 2023 – The Bluestone – Columbus, OH [SOLD OUT

August 11, 2023 – Radio City Music Hall – New York, NY

August 13, 2023 – Saint Andrew’s Hall – Detroit, MI [SOLD OUT]

August 14, 2023 – History – Toronto, ON [SOLD OUT]

August 15, 2023 – MTELUS – Montréal, QC [VENUE UPGRADED]

August 24, 2023 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

August 26, 2023 – Lumen Field – Seattle, WA, US ^

August 28, 2023 – Showbox – Seattle, WA [SOLD OUT]

August 30 – Union Hall – Edmonton, AB

August 31, 2023 – Palace Theatre – Calgary, AB

September 2, 2023 – BC Place Stadium – Vancouver, BC, Canada ^

September 3, 2023 – Vogue Theatre – Vancouver, BC

September 5, 2023 – The Complex – Grand Room – Salt Lake City, UT

September 7, 2023 – Ogden Theatre – Englewood, CO [VENUE UPGRADED]

September 9, 2023 – Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV, US ^

September 10, 2023 – House of Blues – San Diego, CA [SOLD OUT]

September 12, 2023 – House of Blues – Las Vegas, NV

September 16, 2023 – Levi’s® Stadium – Santa Clara, CA, US ^

September 18, 2023 – The Observatory OC – Santa Ana, CA

September 20, 2023 – Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA

September 21, 2023 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

September 23, 2023 – SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA, US ^

September 28, 2023 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

September 30, 2023 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA

October 3, 2023 – House of Blue Dallas – Dallas, TX [VENUE UPGRADED]

October 4, 2023 – Emo’s – Austin, TX

October 5, 2023 – House of Blues – Houston – Houston, TX

October 7, 2023 – Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA [SOLD OUT]

October 9, 2023 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC [SOLD OUT]

October 10, 2023 – The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA [VENUE UPGRADED]

October 11, 2023 – Roadrunner- Boston, MA [VENUE UPGRADED]

