Milly Raccoon finds inspiration in Patsy Cline on “The Fine Art of Takin’ It Slow,” the opening track on the upcoming album Frankincense and Myrrh, arriving July 7.

Milly’s take on Nashville — the Nashville of now where messages of spirituality and liberation are more vital than ever — is all over Frankincense and Myrrh where Milly also delivers songs with a gauzy, dream-like, and poignant touch that evokes Nora Jones and Iris DeMent.

