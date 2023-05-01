LE SSERAFIM – UNFORGIVEN

The one and only LE SSERAFIM are back with their first ever studio album UNFORGIVEN.

Returning one day before their first anniversary as LE SSERAFIM (KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE), UNFORGIVEN reflects LE SSERAFIM’s resolution not to back down in the face of standards set by others in paving their own path.

Anticipation for the fearless act’s new album heightened ahead of the album release, as the album recorded another career high for the band of 1.38 million pre-orders.

Accompanied by guitar riffs that the legendary guitarist and producer Nile Rodgers himself played, the lead single “UNFORGIVEN (feat. Nile Rodgers)” blends Hip-hop and Funk rhythm while conveying the message that no limits or boundaries that others drew will ever stop them from moving forward together. The track samples the main theme song from the film The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966).

As the leader KIM CHAEWON majestically stated during the media showcase that took place shortly ahead of the release, “UNFORGIVEN is our message to the world that we will together walk down the path we think is right, and we are not asking for forgiveness on the way from anyone in what we believe.”

The quintet also unveiled its cinematic music video for the lead single. Filmed in Thailand, the video portrays the mindset of the act for UNFORGIVEN through their strikingly synchronized choreography, each member’s spirited facial expressions, and sophisticated visual effects that instantly draw viewers’ attention to the five members’ confident attitude.

#le_sserafim