Artist of the Month – May, 2023

It was through therapy and processing her upbringing in a religious cult that Jessica Huang and the members of Draag were able to create the sonic world, story and visual elements of Dark Fire Heresy. Some songs act as vessels of healing and forgiveness and others became a revenge fantasy. The album holds space for what you wish you could have said, done or knew, while acknowledging a bittersweet nostalgia. Draag has released the singles “Demonbird”, “Mitsuwa”, “Good Era Doom” and “Animal Specialty”