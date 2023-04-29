GracieHorse – If You’re Gonna Walk That Straight Line Son, It’s Only Gonna Hurt

GracieHorse shares the final single off her upcoming album, L.A. Shit. “If You’re Gonna Walk That Straight Line Son, It’s Only Gonna Hurt” burns like a fire in the desert. It gives off the vibe of a Neil Young song—tongue in cheek cowboy music. There’s huge cascades of guitars, Gracie’s vocals are confident and searching. “This 8 ball that you’re shaking has no answer,” she sings, wryly.

The song comes out alongside a music video by Brian Ferraro and a wonderful essay she wrote for Talkhouse about the healing properties of baths and how they serve as a metaphor for her approach to writing the album:

“For my album L.A. Shit I thought the image of soaking in a bath was a good metaphor for the “soup” I was in at the time. I had been listening to a lot of country music, was living in Wyoming, and I would see some great country music at the local bar when bands would come through. On days off of work from my travel nurse job I was spending time soaking in the local hot springs. It was quiet; I could let my ideas float around aimlessly and I could hear songs in my head play out uninterrupted. For several years, that’s about the only time I had to hear that music.”

L.A. Shit is out on May 19th.

