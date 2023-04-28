The 3 Clubmen – Aviatrix

Swindon’s Lighterthief label has released the debut single by THE 3 CLUBMEN – comprised of ANDY PARTRIDGE, JEN OLIVE and STU ROWE. ‘Aviatrix is the first offering from their eponymous debut EP (out June 30 with CDs available exclusively via Burning Shed) – an avant-pop delight offering a strange, seductive blend of experimental pop, jazz and sci-fi cinema excellence.

The 3 Clubmen is the culmination of a decade of antics from these longtime collaborators, who started writing and recording this material years ago. While each artist has worked with the others in some form since 2008, this is the first time Stu, Andy and Jen have combined forces as a trio, an inevitable partnership once described as “a three-headed Frankenstein’s monster dancing at a neurodivergent singles club”.

Partridge notes, “Like an ‘action painter’ throws colour at a canvas, we tend to throw musical and sound things, knowing that we’ll cut through this seemingly insane mess later, to hopefully find some beautiful garden, hiding there. I throw paint, Jen throws paint, Stu throws paint…and we walk away. If, when we return, something in there calls to us, we’ll move heaven and earth to get it out and let it breath. Using whatever it takes, be it contrary musical ideas, parts in clashing keys incongruous sounds, contradictory words/phrases. It’s all clay to us.”

