Rachel Burns – What A Nasty Woman

DC-based singer-songwriter and activist Rachel Burns is preparing to release the EP, What A Nasty Woman, comprised of pop/soul earworms with a theatrical (often satirical) flair, in July.

The first single is “Mansplainin”

The catalyst for this song was a Moms Demand Action meeting that occurred after the Parkland shooting, although the phenomenon was not new to Rachel. She explains:

“We were at a church filled with concerned Moms. There was one man in a room of hundreds. He piped up constantly, interrupted the speaker, and had to make sure all of us women were aware of how he would go about fixing the gun issue in America. The women in the room all groaned with impatience, and the eyes started rolling after the 5th interruption. I said to the women around me, ‘There he goes, Mansplaining again,’ and the women within earshot burst into laughter. I got into my car after attending, and on the short ride back to my house, I wrote ‘Mansplainin.’

It is a fool’s errand to attempt to prove oneself to someone who already believes you do not know what you are doing.”

