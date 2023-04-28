Peni Parker – Disrupt

Eora/Sydney-based alt-rock artist PENI PARKER has just revealed her soul-stirring new single ‘Disrupt’ – produced and mixed by Fletcher Mathews (Trophy Eyes, The Buoys, Dear Seattle).

‘Disrupt’ is two and a half minutes of glorious pop-rock, dripping with PARKER’s trademark attitude and cutting lyricism. Opening with distorted, palm-muted guitars and PARKER’s poignant vocals, ‘Disrupt’ builds to cascading choruses led by walls of guitars, punctuating bass and dynamic drums. These anthemic, uplifting choruses are juxtaposed with PARKER’s sombre lyricism, creating infectious singable moments that pull at the heartstrings.

PENI PARKER talks about the meaning behind ‘Disrupt’:

“2022 was objectively a terrible year for me. It was just waves of heartbreak; just when I thought it couldn’t get worse, 2022 stabbed me in the back a few times for good measure while I was down. It really had me doubting myself. I couldn’t intellectualise it all, so I used the EP to channel some of that hurt, playing a lot off those broken-down anti-hero themes to go with my comic.

‘Disrupt’ particularly was a sore spot. I teared up writing it. Hearing the first mix and performing it hits just as hard. I was in such a dark space that I just used the bridge as a cathartic release and to remind myself of my worth.

Unlike a physical wound, there’s no straightforward ‘broken to fixed’ route with mental health. It’s a spectrum from being anxious and wholly overwhelmed to just coping and absolutely thriving. We all have a whole lot of in-between moments & direction changes along the way. ‘Disrupt’ runs back & forth through these moments, just like when you catch yourself overthinking.”

