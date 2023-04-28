Love You Later – Long Sleeves

Today, Love You Later – the project of Nashville-based singer and songwriter Lexi Aviles – reveals “Long Sleeves,” the final single from her upcoming EP, From The Window Seat, releasing next Friday, May 5th.

One of the more mellow tracks on the EP, “Long Sleeves” is an achingly introspective song that wades through the muddy waters of love and loss. “‘Long Sleeves’ is about falling in and out of love to the point where you don’t know what’s real anymore,” Lexi says. “It’s an emotional rollercoaster that only seems to escalate up until the end where all control and hope feels lost. It’s one of the more brutally honest tracks on the EP and feels really close to me.”

Upcoming Love You Later Tour Dates:

May 5 – Nashville, TN @ The End

May 22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

June 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

