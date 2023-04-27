Saint Agnes – Animal

Ferocious four-piece Saint Agnes have unveiled the video for “Animal” from the forthcoming album Bloodsuckers, out July 21 via Spinefarm.

Vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Kitty A. Austen comments that “‘Animal’ is about waving your freak flag high. It’s about being who you authentically are inside and revelling in it. It’s a song for the misfits who boldly walk a different path with pride.”

Following their triumphant sold-out London headline show, Saint Agnes will next join Monster Magnet on their spring and summer European run, before returning to the UK to perform at 2000trees festival.

Saint Agnes are also making big waves in the gaming world, with the release of Dead Island 2 last week. The game, which features the Saint Agnes song “And They All Fall Down,” has already sold over a million copies.

