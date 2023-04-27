RVG – Midnight Sun

RVG – the Melbourne post-punk band of lyricist/frontwoman Romy Vager, guitarist Rueben Bloxham, drummer Marc Nolte, and bassist Isabele Wallace – shares the new single/video, “Midnight Sun,” from their new album, Brain Worms, out June 2nd on Fire Records. A hurtling rock song, “Midnight Sun” deals with matters of disbelief, and what it feels like to live in a culture that often prefers to argue about semantics rather than save the world from burning.

The video, directed by Oscar O’Shea, shows Vager singing the track during a house party, as its attendees continue to obliviously converse.

Vager elaborates on the track: “I wrote this around the time of the Australian bushfires in 2019 when it felt like everything precious about this country was being destroyed by climate change. There were all these talking heads trying to play down how much of a disaster it was, instead focusing on how much they hate immigrants or queer people. I thought – the world is literally on fucking fire and this is what you choose to use your platform on? The song is contrasting these two things, and how sick we are ideologically that we can’t identify what real problems are.”

RVG Tour Dates:

Thu. Apr. 27 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town (w/ Billy Nomates)

Fri. Apr. 28 – Brighton, UK @ CHALK Live (w/ Billy Nomates)

Sat. Apr. 29 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory (w/ Billy Nomates)

Tue. May 2 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic

Thu. May 4 – Rotterdam, NL @ V11

Fri. May 5 – Haldern-Rees, DE @ Haldern Pop Bar

Sun. May 7 – Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn

Thu. May. 11 – Brighton, UK @ The Rose Hill

Sun. May 14 – London, UK @ Colours Hoxton

Thu. June 8 – Sydney, AUS @ Phoenix Central Park

Fri. July 21 – Yelgun, AUS @ North Byron Parklands

