Madonna – Finally Enough Love: The Rainbow Collection & Celebration Tour

This summer, Madonna will release a new rainbow-vinyl version of her sold-out 6-LP collection, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, before launching her global “Celebration Tour.”
Madonna dominated album charts around the world last year with Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, a career-spanning remix collection celebrating her record 50 #1 club hits, an accomplishment no other artist has achieved on a single Billboard chart. The remix collection debuted at #1 on both the Billboard Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales charts. Madonna is now the first female artist with Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 in each of the last five decades.
Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones was originally released as a limited-edition 6-LP set on red and black vinyl. That version sold out in three days during pre-orders and remains highly sought after.
That 50-track vinyl version will see a wider release next month when it debuts on Rainbow vinyl. FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE: THE RAINBOW EDITION will be available as a 6-LP set on June 23rd for $199.98.
Like the original, FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE: THE RAINBOW EDITION spans Madonna’s entire dance club chart reign with dozens of remixes by the world’s top producers. Along with fan favorites, the set also features several rare remix recordings that debuted commercially last year.
Boasting more than 220 minutes of remixes, FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE: THE RAINBOW EDITION flows in mostly chronological order. It showcases the many musical reinventions that made Madonna an international icon, from 1983’s “Holiday” to 2019’s “I Don’t Search I Find,” with remixes by some of the biggest and most influential DJs of all time, including Shep Pettibone, William Orbit, Honey Dijon, and Avicii.
On several songs, Madonna is joined by other incredible artists, including Britney Spears (“Me Against The Music”); Justin Timberlake and Timbaland (“4 Minutes”); and Nicki Minaj (“Bitch I’m Madonna.”) Each remix was remastered for the collection by Mike Dean, who produced Madonna’s two most-recent studio albums, Rebel Heart (2015) and Madame X (2019). For more info visit here.
Earlier this year, Madonna announced her upcoming global “Celebration Tour.” The shows will cover four decades of music and feature live performances of many of Madonna’s greatest hits. The tour begins on July 15 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver and is scheduled to travel to 35 cities in North America and Europe. Due to overwhelming demand, additional shows were recently announced. Find our more here.
CELEBRATION TOUR – NORTH AMERICA DATES
2023-24 Tour Dates
July 15 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
July 18 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
July 19 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
July 22 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
July 25 Denver, CO Ball Arena
July 27 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
July 30 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Aug 2 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Aug 5 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Aug 7 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Aug 9 Chicago, IL United Center
Aug 10 Chicago, IL United Center
Aug 13 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Aug 14 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Aug 19 Montreal, QC Centre Bell
Aug 20 Montreal, QC Centre Bell
Aug 23 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Aug 24 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Aug 26 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Aug 27 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Aug 30 Boston, MA TD Garden
Aug 31 Boston, MA TD Garden
Sept 2 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Sept 5 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Sept 7 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Sept 9 Miami, FL Miami-Dade Arena
Sept 10 Miami, FL Miami-Dade Arena
Sept 13 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Sept 14 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Sept 18 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Sept 19 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Sept 21 Austin, TX Moody Center ATX
Sept 22 Austin, TX Moody Center ATX
Sept 27 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
Sept 28 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
Sept 30 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
Oct 1 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
Oct 4 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Oct 5 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Oct 7 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
Oct 8 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
Dec 13 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Dec 14 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Dec 18 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Dec 20 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Dec 22 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Jan 7 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Jan 8 Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum
Jan 11 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena
Jan 13 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Jan 15 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Jan 18 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
Jan 20 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
Jan 25 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes
Jan 27 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes
CELEBRATION TOUR – UK & EUROPE DATES
2023-24 Tour Dates
Oct 14 London, GB O2 Arena
Oct 15 London, GB O2 Arena
Oct 17 London, GB O2 Arena
Oct 18 London GB O2 Arena
Oct 21 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis
Oct 22 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis
Oct 25 Copenhagen, DA Royal Arena
Oct 26 Copenhagen, DA Royal Arena
Oct 28 Stockholm, SE Tele 2 Arena
Nov 1 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi
Nov 2 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi
Nov 6 Lisbon, PO Lisbon Arena
Nov 7 Lisbon, PO Lisbon Arena
Nov 12 Paris, FR Accor Arena
Nov 13 Paris, FR Accor Arena
Nov 15 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena
Nov 16 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena
Nov 19 Paris, FR Accor Arena
Nov 20 Paris, FR Accor Aren
Nov 23 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum
Nov 25 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum
Nov 28 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena
Nov 29 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena
Dec 1 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
Dec 2 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
Dec 5 London, GB O2 Arena
Dec 6 London, GB O2 Arena
#madonna