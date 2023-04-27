Madonna – Finally Enough Love: The Rainbow Collection & Celebration Tour

This summer, Madonna will release a new rainbow-vinyl version of her sold-out 6-LP collection, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, before launching her global “Celebration Tour.”

Madonna dominated album charts around the world last year with Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, a career-spanning remix collection celebrating her record 50 #1 club hits, an accomplishment no other artist has achieved on a single Billboard chart. The remix collection debuted at #1 on both the Billboard Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales charts. Madonna is now the first female artist with Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 in each of the last five decades.

Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones was originally released as a limited-edition 6-LP set on red and black vinyl. That version sold out in three days during pre-orders and remains highly sought after.

That 50-track vinyl version will see a wider release next month when it debuts on Rainbow vinyl. FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE: THE RAINBOW EDITION will be available as a 6-LP set on June 23rd for $199.98.

Like the original, FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE: THE RAINBOW EDITION spans Madonna’s entire dance club chart reign with dozens of remixes by the world’s top producers. Along with fan favorites, the set also features several rare remix recordings that debuted commercially last year.

Boasting more than 220 minutes of remixes, FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE: THE RAINBOW EDITION flows in mostly chronological order. It showcases the many musical reinventions that made Madonna an international icon, from 1983’s “Holiday” to 2019’s “I Don’t Search I Find,” with remixes by some of the biggest and most influential DJs of all time, including Shep Pettibone, William Orbit, Honey Dijon, and Avicii.

On several songs, Madonna is joined by other incredible artists, including Britney Spears (“Me Against The Music”); Justin Timberlake and Timbaland (“4 Minutes”); and Nicki Minaj (“Bitch I’m Madonna.”) Each remix was remastered for the collection by Mike Dean, who produced Madonna’s two most-recent studio albums, Rebel Heart (2015) and Madame X (2019). For more info visit here.

Earlier this year, Madonna announced her upcoming global “Celebration Tour.” The shows will cover four decades of music and feature live performances of many of Madonna’s greatest hits. The tour begins on July 15 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver and is scheduled to travel to 35 cities in North America and Europe. Due to overwhelming demand, additional shows were recently announced. Find our more here.

CELEBRATION TOUR – NORTH AMERICA DATES

2023-24 Tour Dates

July 15 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

July 18 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

July 19 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

July 22 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

July 25 Denver, CO Ball Arena

July 27 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

July 30 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Aug 2 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Aug 5 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Aug 7 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Aug 9 Chicago, IL United Center

Aug 10 Chicago, IL United Center

Aug 13 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Aug 14 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Aug 19 Montreal, QC Centre Bell

Aug 20 Montreal, QC Centre Bell

Aug 23 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Aug 24 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Aug 26 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Aug 27 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Aug 30 Boston, MA TD Garden

Aug 31 Boston, MA TD Garden

Sept 2 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Sept 5 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Sept 7 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Sept 9 Miami, FL Miami-Dade Arena

Sept 10 Miami, FL Miami-Dade Arena

Sept 13 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Sept 14 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Sept 18 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Sept 19 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Sept 21 Austin, TX Moody Center ATX

Sept 22 Austin, TX Moody Center ATX

Sept 27 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

Sept 28 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

Sept 30 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

Oct 1 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

Oct 4 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Oct 5 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Oct 7 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

Oct 8 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

Dec 13 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Dec 14 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Dec 18 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Dec 20 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Dec 22 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Jan 7 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Jan 8 Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum

Jan 11 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena

Jan 13 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Jan 15 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Jan 18 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

Jan 20 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

Jan 25 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes

Jan 27 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes

CELEBRATION TOUR – UK & EUROPE DATES

2023-24 Tour Dates

Oct 14 London, GB O2 Arena

Oct 15 London, GB O2 Arena

Oct 17 London, GB O2 Arena

Oct 18 London GB O2 Arena

Oct 21 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis

Oct 22 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis

Oct 25 Copenhagen, DA Royal Arena

Oct 26 Copenhagen, DA Royal Arena

Oct 28 Stockholm, SE Tele 2 Arena

Nov 1 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi

Nov 2 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi

Nov 6 Lisbon, PO Lisbon Arena

Nov 7 Lisbon, PO Lisbon Arena

Nov 12 Paris, FR Accor Arena

Nov 13 Paris, FR Accor Arena

Nov 15 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

Nov 16 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

Nov 19 Paris, FR Accor Arena

Nov 20 Paris, FR Accor Aren

Nov 23 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum

Nov 25 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum

Nov 28 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena

Nov 29 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena

Dec 1 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

Dec 2 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

Dec 5 London, GB O2 Arena

Dec 6 London, GB O2 Arena

