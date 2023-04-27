Gracie and Rachel – Middle Ground

Gracie and Rachel share the third and final single from their forthcoming EP Nowhere Now Here to be released May 19 on Righteous Babe Records, along with a visually arresting music video directed by Louise de Nexon.

Nexon shares, “Listening to ‘Middle Ground,’ I spent a lot of time thinking about the concept of a duo and what it means to be multiple yet singularly whole. Conceptually, the driving force was finding visuals that showcased this strive for balance between individuality and togetherness. I wanted for Gracie and Rachel to feel simultaneously extremely close and deeply separated.

We worked on creating a world that visually embodied what it feels like to try and regain balance in a friendship or any sort of relationship. In a slightly post-apocalyptic, somewhat broken house, Gracie and Rachel are confronted by immaterial forces, sometimes together, often separated.”

Gracie and Rachel share, “In our dynamic, as two people who have lived, worked, breathed practically every moment together for the past nine years, there has been a lot of push and pull in finding the middle ground between us. This song explores the realization that extremes get you nowhere. In either extreme, the positive or the negative, you lose yourself. When you find the middle ground, you have the ability to set yourself and others free.”

