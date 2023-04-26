Vexed – Negative Energy

UK’s most exciting new talent, alt-metal outfit VEXED, emerged as one of the hottest new bands to watch in heavy music. After their highly-lauded debut in 2021 the crushing Hertfordshire unit will unleash the album’s aggressive successor, entitled Negative Energy, on June 23rd via Napalm Records.

Heavier and more violent, the new studio album depicts the confidence VEXED have gathered since their first release, and represents a soundtrack of brutality – chaotic, traumatic and based on the band’s most grueling personal experiences.

Crushing new single, “Anti-Fetish”, comes as the first harbinger and fearlessly breaks in with an all-consuming, panic-stricken lead riff, making a stand against comparisons and hate in the business. Blistering with disorderly intensity, VEXED don’t mince words with pure honesty and all-consuming instrumental strength. The brand-new official music video underlines this message in a visually impressive way that captivates from start to finish!

VEXED on “Anti-Fetish” :

“We wanted to start with a huge riff and a strong message. ‘Anti-fetish’ is us confronting the constant comparisons and ungrounded hate that bands receive. It’s become completely accepted in the scene to cross the line of constructive criticism and just dive bomb into hatred and prejudice. This song is us setting the record straight by calling out the blatant discrimination.”

