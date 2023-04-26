Towa Bird – Wild Heart

Today, singer/guitarist Towa Bird premieres the video for her debut single “Wild Heart” — an exhilarating and emotionally raw piece of alt-pop. The fun and fantastical video brings the Hong Kong-born artist’s powerful musicianship to a tender reflection on love.

Directed by Jordan Bahat (Sam Smith, Allison Ponthier, YUNGBLUD), the video for “Wild Heart” finds Towa working a shift at a pub and slipping into a daydream in between pouring pints and brawling customers. After her dream woman suddenly steps into the pub, Towa’s fantasy comes to life as she climbs up onto the bar and performs a glorious guitar solo in a glittering, Elvis-esque jumpsuit.

“The Wild Heart music video is based on a period of my life when I used to work in pubs in England. I was at school, attempting to pursue music, as well as trying to make some cash on the side. Whilst working this minimum wage job, I had a lot of time to fabricate entirely fictional scenarios with women who would come into the pub and I’d be enamoured by. I gave this concept to Jordan Bahat who blew it up into what it is now, he is a brilliant director and creative legend. I hope this video gives you insight into my imagination and makes you giggle.”

#towabird