Rico Nasty – Turn It Up

Today, certified icon, Rico Nasty, released her first official single of the year, “Turn It Up,” with production from frequent collaborators, 100 Gecs. The song is accompanied by a companion visual available for streaming now. Sonically, “Turn It Up” is very Alt Rap but it’s the beautiful chaos and spitfire flow that fans love from Rico and proves why she is one of the most influential artists of her generation.
Earlier this month, Rico kicked off her sold-out 2023 headlining tour, Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: Rico Nasty in Toronto, ON. With opening support from Omeretta The Great, the dynamic duo has already done shows in Boston, Brooklyn, Philly, D.C., and Nashville with the tour wrapping in Cincinnati on May 27th.
MONSTER ENERGY OUTBREAK TOUR PRESENTS: RICO NASTY
*Support from Omeretta The Great*
APRIL
26 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage
28 – New Orleans, GA – Republic NOLA
29 – Houston, TX – Bronze Peacock at House of Blues
30 – Dallas, TX – The Studio at the Factory
MAY
2 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
3 – Las Vegas, NV – 24 Oxford
7 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
8 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre
11 – Oakland, CA – The New Parish
12 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
14 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst – Atrium
16 – Seattle, WA – Neumos
17 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater
19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell
21 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
23 – Saint Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall
24 – Chicago, IL – Avondale Music Hall
26 – Detroit, MI – El Club
27 – Cincinnati, OH – Top Cats
