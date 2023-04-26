Rico Nasty – Turn It Up

Today, certified icon, Rico Nasty, released her first official single of the year, “Turn It Up,” with production from frequent collaborators, 100 Gecs. The song is accompanied by a companion visual available for streaming now. Sonically, “Turn It Up” is very Alt Rap but it’s the beautiful chaos and spitfire flow that fans love from Rico and proves why she is one of the most influential artists of her generation.

Earlier this month, Rico kicked off her sold-out 2023 headlining tour, Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: Rico Nasty in Toronto, ON. With opening support from Omeretta The Great, the dynamic duo has already done shows in Boston, Brooklyn, Philly, D.C., and Nashville with the tour wrapping in Cincinnati on May 27th.

MONSTER ENERGY OUTBREAK TOUR PRESENTS: RICO NASTY

*Support from Omeretta The Great*

APRIL

26 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage

28 – New Orleans, GA – Republic NOLA

29 – Houston, TX – Bronze Peacock at House of Blues

30 – Dallas, TX – The Studio at the Factory

MAY

2 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

3 – Las Vegas, NV – 24 Oxford

7 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

8 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

11 – Oakland, CA – The New Parish

12 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

14 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst – Atrium

16 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

17 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

21 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

23 – Saint Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall

24 – Chicago, IL – Avondale Music Hall

26 – Detroit, MI – El Club

27 – Cincinnati, OH – Top Cats

