Dominic Sen – Folding In

Otherworldly, transformative pop producer / artist Dominic Sen shares her driving second single “Folding In”. It follows soaring lead-single “World Of Noise” and the announcement of sophomore LP, Apparition, due June 9 on Grind Select.

On the track, Cohen offers: “Inspired by a profound psychedelic experience, ‘Folding In’ is supposed to feel somewhat like an acid trip in song form. I wrote and produced most of it in a quick flurry of late night sessions in the immediate aftermath of this experience. The quick changes in mood from section-to-section embody the way the energy of a trip can transform suddenly and strangely, and often against one’s will.

Lyrically, the song is about opening up to someone in a new and meaningful way. I had the realization that I was in love with someone during this trip, and with that reckoning came the sensation of becoming physically and emotionally unfurled. That’s where the name ‘Folding In’ comes from. Something was locked up in me before – I was folded into myself. But connection brought me back out into the world and into a state of suspended wonder and peace.

In the album’s creation myth, ‘Folding In’ narrates the moment when the central figure meets her equal – the only one out there who shares her power, and someone with whom she’d been having visions of for some period of time. Their physical meeting is similarly psychedelic. When their fingertips touch for the first time, the material world recedes and is replaced only by the existence of an amorphous but absolute love. In this moment, she finally breaks free of the isolation that her terrible power has bestowed upon her.”

